Updated: 10 Feb 2022, 05:07 PM ISTLivemint
RBI has constituted a working group on digital lending in the backdrop of business conduct and customer protection concerns arising out of the spurt in digital lending activities.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will soon come out with detailed guidelines on digital lending, Deputy Governor M Rajeshwar Rao said on Thursday.
“RBI has received public comments, and we will frame the guidelines (on digital lending) based on those comments. The work is in progress, and soon it (guidelines) will be launched," Rao told reporters during a call post the announcement of monetary policy.