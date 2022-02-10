RBI to soon come out with digital lending guidelines

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
RBI has constituted a working group on digital lending in the backdrop of business conduct and customer protection concerns arising out of the spurt in digital lending activities.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will soon come out with detailed guidelines on digital lending, Deputy Governor M Rajeshwar Rao said on Thursday.
“RBI has received public comments, and we will frame the guidelines (on digital lending) based on those comments. The work is in progress, and soon it (guidelines) will be launched," Rao told reporters during a call post the announcement of monetary policy.
