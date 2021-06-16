Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Economy >RBI turns net buyer of US dollar in April; purchases $4.212 bn

RBI turns net buyer of US dollar in April; purchases $4.212 bn

Premium
In FY2020-21, the RBI had net purchased USD 68.315 billion from the spot market.
1 min read . 10:30 PM IST PTI

  • During the month, while the RBI bought USD 8.182 billion from the spot market, it sold USD 3.97 billion, the monthly RBI bulletin for June 2021, released on Wednesday, showed

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) turned net buyer of the US currency in April after it purchased USD 4.212 billion from the spot market on a net basis, according to the central bank data.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) turned net buyer of the US currency in April after it purchased USD 4.212 billion from the spot market on a net basis, according to the central bank data.

During the month, while the RBI bought USD 8.182 billion from the spot market, it sold USD 3.97 billion, the monthly RBI bulletin for June 2021, released on Wednesday, showed.

TRENDING STORIES See All

During the month, while the RBI bought USD 8.182 billion from the spot market, it sold USD 3.97 billion, the monthly RBI bulletin for June 2021, released on Wednesday, showed.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

In March this year, the central bank had net sold USD 5.699 billion of the US currency. It had purchased USD 20.25 billion and sold USD 25.949 billion in the spot market.

In FY2020-21, the RBI had net purchased USD 68.315 billion from the spot market. It had bought USD 162.479 billion from the spot market and sold USD 94.164 billion during the fiscal 2020-21, the data showed.

In the forward dollar market, the outstanding net purchase at the end of April 2021 was USD 64.944 billion, compared with a net purchase of USD 72.751 billion in March 2021, the data showed.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!