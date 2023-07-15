RBI, UAE's central bank sign MoUs to promote local currencies, UPI for cross-border transactions2 min read 15 Jul 2023, 04:40 PM IST
According to the MoUs signed, both of them would now help each other in establishing a common framework in promotion of the use of local currencies for cross-border transactions, while the other would help the banks in interlinking their payment and messaging system with UPI and IPP.
The Reserve Bank of India and the Central Bank of UAE (CBUAE) on 15 July signed two MoUs related to the promotion of local currencies for cross-border transactions and interlinking their payment systems UPI with the Instant Payment Platform (IPP) of UAE.
