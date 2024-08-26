RBI introduces Unified Lending Interface for speedy credit access for rural, smaller borrowers

The Reserve Bank of India has introduced a technological platform called Unified Lending Interface (ULI) to speed up the disbursal of credit, especially to rural and smaller borrowers.

“ULI is expected to cater to large unmet demand of credit for various sectors for agriculture and MSME borrowers,” governor Shaktikanta Das said on Monday. "This platform facilitates seamless flow of digital information, including land records of various states, from multiple data service providers to lenders. This cuts down the time taken for credit appraisals, especially for smaller and rural borrowers.”

Das said the nationwide launch of the platform will take place soon.

The RBI had started a pilot programme in the form of a public tech platform last year to ease access to credit. It was aimed at providing digital information to lenders to facilitate credit or loans in just a few minutes.

"Just like the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) changed the payments ecosystem, similarly we expect ULI to transform the lending landscape," the governor said.

This is part of the central bank’s digitalisation of banking services, Das said while addressing the Global Conference on Digital Public Infrastructure and Emerging Technologies in Bengaluru. "The new platform is also based on consent of potential borrowers and data privacy fully is protected."

Das said earlier, there was the trinity of Jan Dhan Accounts, Aadhaar and Mobile Phones, or JAM, and now it is proposing a new trinity.