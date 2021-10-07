MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India 's (RBI) upcoming policy statement will be watched for the central bank's stance on liquidity management, and while it may not shock the system with a reverse repo hike, the policy will be used to prepare markets for a gradual approach toward normalisation, said economists at Emkay Research.

Markets will still be assuaged that no premature tightening of financial conditions will happen and the uptick in yields will be managed, they said in a report.

The RBI has so far focused on redistribution and repricing of existing liquidity via variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) tenor, quantum and cut-offs. It has now finally moved a step ahead - reducing active liquidity infusion sterilisation of its recent G-sec acquisition programme GSAP instalments with a simultaneous sale of bonds, possible higher intervention through the forex forwards route, and partly rolling over its maturing forex forwards book.

“These tools will remain preferred tools for liquidity management ahead. While GSAPs will get shallow and sterilized ahead, we do not see the RBI deploying any direct tightening tools like market stabilization scheme (MSS), cash reserve ratio (CRR) hikes, forex swaps or outright open market operations (OMO) sales in the coming quarters. Instead, we expect the RBI to let natural stabilizers like increased credit offtake to reduce the liquidity surplus," it said.

According to the note, the central bank's rate setting panel will likely signal rising confidence about economic recovery and may lower inflation forecast by 30-40 basis points but will caution on upside risks via imported inflation and its pass-through.

“The monetary policy committee (MPC) will likely signal further confidence about the economic recovery and its growth forecast, even as the committee may caution against terms of trade economic losses due to higher global commodity and oil prices and or a possible third wave," it said.

