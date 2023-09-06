RBI urges fintech firms to set up self-regulatory body soon1 min read 06 Sep 2023, 10:31 PM IST
Das said customer centricity, governance and self-regulation are three critical issues for the fintech sector. He asked these companies to use simplified user interfaces and quick customer grievance redressal mechanisms to help build the trust of customers
Mumbai: Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday asked fintech players to set up a self-regulatory organization within a year.
