Business News/ Economy / RBI urges urban cooperative banks to strengthen governance

1 min read 31 Aug 2023, 12:13 AM IST Gopika Gopakumar

  • Governor Shaktikanta Das highlighted five important aspects that UCBs are required to focus on

Shaktikanta Das spoke about the importance of the involvement of bank boards in upholding rigorous credit risk management.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has called on the directors of urban cooperative banks (UCBs) to enhance their governance practices, focusing on risk management, compliance and internal audit.

“The governor stressed that the quality of governance was the most important aspect in ensuring stability of individual banks and urged UCB directors to further strengthen governance practices," RBI said in a press note on Wednesday.

The central bank organized a directors’ conference for tier three and four urban cooperative banks of Mumbai zone.

Governor Shaktikanta Das highlighted five important aspects that UCBs are required to focus on: adequate expertise and skills for directors, forming professional management boards, board member diversity and tenure, transparent and participatory board discussions, and effective functioning of board-level committees, RBI said.

The event was also attended by RBI’s deputy governors M. Rajeshwar Rao and Swaminathan J., as well as the executive directors of RBI’s departments of supervision, regulation and enforcement, besides other senior officials.

Das spoke about the importance of the involvement of bank boards in upholding rigorous credit risk management, including robust underwriting standards, effective post-sanction monitoring, timely recognition and mitigation of incipient stress, rigorous follow-up of large non-performing asset (NPA) borrowers for effective recovery, besides maintaining adequate provisioning.

He also urged the boards to become proactive in asset liability management and necessity of managing liquidity risk in a more systematic manner.

“He stressed that the board’s role is pivotal in establishing a robust information technology and cybersecurity infrastructure, as well as availability of requisite skills at the bank level," the central bank said in the press note.

The central bank governor met the directors on boards of public sector banks as well as private sector lenders in two separate conferences in May.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gopika Gopakumar

Gopika Gopakumar has worked for over 15 years as a banking journalist across print and television media. Her expertise lies in breaking big corporate stories and producing news based TV shows. She was part of the 2013 IMF Journalism Fellowship Program where she covered the Annual & Spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund in Washington D.C. She started her career with CNBC-TV18, where she also produced a news feature show called Indianomics and an award winning show on business stories from South India called Up South. She joined Mint in 2016.
Updated: 31 Aug 2023, 12:13 AM IST
