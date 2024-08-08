RBI vs US Fed: Which central bank will cut interest rates first? Here’s a 5-point analysis

  • RBI vs US Fed: Shaktikanta Das-led rate-setting panel may wait for longer to cut rates however Powell-led FOMC may begin reducing from September

Nikita Prasad
Published8 Aug 2024, 08:54 PM IST
RBI vs US Fed: Powell-led FOMC is likely to cut interest rates in September
RBI vs US Fed: Powell-led FOMC is likely to cut interest rates in September

RBI vs US Fed: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the benchmark rate at 6.50 per cent and policy stance unchanged for the ninth straight meeting, saying it cannot afford to look through persisting high food inflation.

On the other hand, the US Federal Reserve announced its interest rate decision on July 31 after a two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, leaving the benchmark interest rates unchanged at 5.25 per cent - 5.50 per cent for the eighth straight meeting, in line with Wall Street estimates.

Fed chair Jerome Powell-led rate-setting panel ended its fifth policy-setting meeting for 2024 on July 31 and unanimously voted to keep the policy rate at the 23-year high. The US central bank has maintained borrowing rates steady for 12 straight months to bring down inflation in the world's largest economy.

Powell on Wednesday set the stage for the central bank's first rate cut in four years, citing greater progress toward lower inflation and a cooler job market that no longer threatens to overheat the economy. Powell said if US inflation continues to fall, “a reduction in our policy rate could be on the table" when the Fed next meets in September.

First Published:8 Aug 2024, 08:54 PM IST
