RBI vs US Fed: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the benchmark rate at 6.50 per cent and policy stance unchanged for the ninth straight meeting, saying it cannot afford to look through persisting high food inflation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the other hand, the US Federal Reserve announced its interest rate decision on July 31 after a two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, leaving the benchmark interest rates unchanged at 5.25 per cent - 5.50 per cent for the eighth straight meeting, in line with Wall Street estimates.

Fed chair Jerome Powell-led rate-setting panel ended its fifth policy-setting meeting for 2024 on July 31 and unanimously voted to keep the policy rate at the 23-year high. The US central bank has maintained borrowing rates steady for 12 straight months to bring down inflation in the world's largest economy.