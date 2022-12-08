RBI warns banks to be cautious while lending to corporates with Western exposure1 min read . Updated: 08 Dec 2022, 05:40 PM IST
The central bank's warning comes on the back of Russia-Ukraine crisis and a likely recession in America
The central bank's warning comes on the back of Russia-Ukraine crisis and a likely recession in America
With growing economic instability in Europe and a possibility of a slowdown in America, the Reserve Bank of India asked Indian banks to be cautious while lending to companies that have exposure to Europe and American markets.