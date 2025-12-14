How has India approached this space?

Beginning with its first cautionary statement in 2013, the RBI has repeatedly warned users about the potential financial, operational, legal, customer protection and security-related risks of virtual currencies. However, cryptocurrency as an asset class sits in a regulatory grey area in the country. While they are not explicitly banned, they are not recognized as legal tender either. The Union budget of 22-23 introduced a flat 30% tax, plus applicable surcharge and cess, on transfer of virtual digital assets (VDAs). This effectively recognized cryptocurrencies as taxable assets while denying them the status of legal tender.