Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Economy / RBI will wait for govt paper on cryptos: Guv Shaktikanta Das

RBI will wait for govt paper on cryptos: Guv Shaktikanta Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das delivering a statement post MPC meeting on June 7. (PTI Photo)
2 min read . 03:53 PM ISTLivemint

  • The Central Bank governor had in February 2022 delivered a stark warning against investing in cryptocurrencies, saying they lacked the underlying value of even a tulip.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on June 7 clarified that the central bank will await the government's consultation paper on cryptocurrencies.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on June 7 clarified that the central bank will await the government's consultation paper on cryptocurrencies.

Das added that the central bank has already given its view on the consultation paper on cryptocurrencies to the government.

Das added that the central bank has already given its view on the consultation paper on cryptocurrencies to the government.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

"There is constant engagement between RBI and the Government on cryptocurrencies. We have given our views to the Government. Let us wait for the consultation paper to come out," the RBI Governor responded when asked a question about the consultation paper that the government is preparing.

The RBI has been cautious over cryptocurrency, citing its volatile nature. The Central Bank governor had in February 2022 delivered a stark warning against investing in cryptocurrencies, saying they lacked the underlying value of even a tulip. He was giving a reference to a speculative bubble that gripped the Netherlands in the 17th Century.

The RBI Governor gave his withering assessment of the digital currency craze just days after the government established a taxation framework for cryptocurrencies.

"Private cryptocurrency is a huge threat to macro-economic stability and financial stability...investors should keep this in mind that they are investing at their own risk," Das had said in a press conference following a monetary policy meeting at that time.

Meanwhile, on 31 May this year, economic affairs secretary Ajay Seth said the finance ministry has almost completed its work on preparing the consultation paper on cryptocurrencies. He added the paper will be submitted soon.

Apart from this, Seth had said that India is in contact with other countries across the world regarding global regulations on cryptocurrencies. He had said that a global consensus needs to be reached on cryptocurrencies and before taking a decision on any kind of regulation, India would first look at regulations enforced in other nations.

During the budget announcement for FY22-23, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that gains made through cryptocurrency investments would be taxed at 30 per cent.

With inputs from PTI.