RBI will wait for govt paper on cryptos: Guv Shaktikanta Das

"There is constant engagement between RBI and the Government on cryptocurrencies. We have given our views to the Government. Let us wait for the consultation paper to come out," the RBI Governor responded when asked a question about the consultation paper that the government is preparing.
The RBI has been cautious over cryptocurrency, citing its volatile nature. The Central Bank governor had in February 2022 delivered a stark warning against investing in cryptocurrencies, saying they lacked the underlying value of even a tulip. He was giving a reference to a speculative bubble that gripped the Netherlands in the 17th Century.
The RBI Governor gave his withering assessment of the digital currency craze just days after the government established a taxation framework for cryptocurrencies.
"Private cryptocurrency is a huge threat to macro-economic stability and financial stability...investors should keep this in mind that they are investing at their own risk," Das had said in a press conference following a monetary policy meeting at that time.
Meanwhile, on 31 May this year, economic affairs secretary Ajay Seth said the finance ministry has almost completed its work on preparing the consultation paper on cryptocurrencies. He added the paper will be submitted soon.
Apart from this, Seth had said that India is in contact with other countries across the world regarding global regulations on cryptocurrencies. He had said that a global consensus needs to be reached on cryptocurrencies and before taking a decision on any kind of regulation, India would first look at regulations enforced in other nations.