RBIDATA: From finding nearest bank to tracking Indian economy, how RBI’s new app will make your life easier

India's central bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on Tuesday, February 18, announced the launch of an ‘RBIDATA’ mobile app, which offers macroeconomic and financial statistics-related data about the Indian economy, according to the official statement.
RBI aims to offer users a visually engaging and user-friendly format that allows them to access economic data at their fingertips.
“Today, the Reserve Bank of India launched RBIDATA, a Mobile App, that offers macroeconomic and financial statistics relating to the Indian economy in a userfriendly and visually engaging format,” said the central bank in an official statement.
“This app offers quick access to the Database on the Indian Economy (DBIE –https://data.rbi.org.in) portal and aims to serve the researchers, students, and the general public,” said RBI in its official statement.
The application will be available for both Android (version 12 and above) and Apple iOS users. According to the official statement, the application will also gather feedback from the users to improve the functionality for the people.