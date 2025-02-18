RBIDATA: From finding nearest bank to tracking Indian economy, how RBI’s new app will make your life easier

India's central bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on Tuesday, February 18, announced the launch of an ‘RBIDATA’ mobile app, which offers macroeconomic and financial statistics-related data about the Indian economy, according to the official statement.

RBI aims to offer users a visually engaging and user-friendly format that allows them to access economic data at their fingertips.

Key features of the RBIDATA app The new mobile application will give users access to 11,000 different economic data sets, which will give them a comprehensive overview of the health of the Indian economy.

According to the official statement, the users can view the time series data in the form of graphs or charts and download the data for their own analysis.

The mobile application includes details like data sources, units of measurement, frequency, and recent updates, along with additional notes, which are there to help the users understand the graphs and charts better.

The application will also have a “Popular Reports” section featuring frequently viewed reports.

The application also has a “Search” option, which allows users to access data directly from the home screen without having to navigate across sections or publications.

The mobile application will also give the user the option of “Banking Outlet” to use to find the nearest banking facilities within 20 km of their location.

The users can also access data about SAARC countries using the “SAARC Finance” option link in the application. “This app offers quick access to the Database on the Indian Economy (DBIE –https://data.rbi.org.in) portal and aims to serve the researchers, students, and the general public,” said RBI in its official statement.

