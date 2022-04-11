RBI-regulated markets to start trading at 9 am from 18 April

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reverted back to normal trading timings in markets regulated by it, according to an official statement. The trading in RBI-regulated markets, which includes the money market, will start from the pre-pandemic timing of 9 am.
Currently, market opening is at 10 am. The trading hours for various markets regulated by RBI were changed on April 7, 2020 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that had resulted in operational dislocations and elevated levels of health risks.
"The trading hours for various markets regulated by the Reserve Bank were amended with effect from April 7, 2020 in view of the operational dislocations and elevated levels of health risks posed by Covid-19. Subsequently, with abatement of operational constraints, the trading hours were partially restored with effect from November 9, 2020," the RBI said.
"With the substantial easing of restrictions on the movement of people and functioning of offices, it has now been decided to restore the opening time for regulated financial markets to their pre-pandemic timing of 9:00 am," it said.
From April 18, the trading hours of these markets will be from 9 am to 3.30 pm, the central bank said in a release on Monday.
The revised timing for the market repo in Government Securities will be 9 am to 2.30 pm from the current timing of 10 am to 2.30 pm. The timing for the tri-party repo in Government Securities will be revised to 9 am to 3 pm from the current 10 am to 3 pm.
