RBI’s 2023 in Review: From stable repo rates to tighter loan norms, 5 key policy changes by Shaktikanta Das & Co
The year 2023 has been noteworthy for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and its governor Shaktikanta Das-led Monetary Policy Committee (MPC). Throughout the year, the central bank has effectively managed to temper inflationary pressures while simultaneously sustaining economic growth.