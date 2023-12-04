RBI’s December policy review: Status quo to continue
Summary
- Although CPI inflation has dropped it remains well above RBI’s target. The central bank, in its upcoming monetary policy review, is likely to take a wait-and-watch narrative, making no change in its policy stance
The Reserve Bank of India is likely to hold the key interest rates in its December monetary policy review and continue with its emphasis on containing inflation, which has shown encouraging trends the past two months. Macroeconomic indicators remain healthy, with GDP growing at 7.6% in Q2, exceeding expectations.