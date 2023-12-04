RBI’s December policy review: Status quo to continue

On the flip side, although consumer price index (CPI) inflation has dropped below 5%, it remains well above RBI’s stated target and may move upwards again for the November-December period. Vegetable prices have corrected significantly, as expected, but pulses and products are showing elevated momentum on wider shortages. Also, we need more data cues regarding the kharif sowing and output to gauge a possible shortage in key food inputs in the latter half of the fiscal year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}