Economy
RBI's inflation targeting: Challenges ahead
SummaryA forecast of 6.50% retail inflation in July in a Mint poll of 19 economists was knocked out by a huge jump in vegetable prices
Retail inflation in July came in at a 15-month high of 7.44%. A forecast of a 6.50% print in a Mint poll of 19 economists was knocked out by a huge jump in vegetable prices in general and tomato in particular. Mint examines the details:
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more