RBI's inflation targeting: Challenges ahead

What does this mean for RBI?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is mandated to maintain retail inflation at 4%. In the July-to- September period, the central bank has forecast retail inflation of 6.2%. The 7.44% rate in July will make it hard for the RBI to meet the target. As Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda, wrote in a note, this means “inflation has to average 5.6% in the next two months... But will this happen?" The jump in food prices might be temporary, but they will still take a few months to cool down, in the process ensuring that retail inflation during July to September is likely to be higher than the RBI’s target.