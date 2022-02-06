The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today announced to reschedule its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, which was earlier scheduled to be held on February 7-9, 2022.

The RBI said with February 7, 2022, being declared a public holiday by the government of Maharashtra, as a mark of respect to Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar, the MPC meeting has been rescheduled to February 8-10, 2022. The 92-year-old singing legend died due to multi-organ failure today, days after she was infected with Covid-19.

"With February 7, 2022 being declared a public holiday by the Government of Maharashtra under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 as a mark of respect to Bharat Ratna Ku. Lata Mangeshkar, the MPC meeting has been rescheduled to February 8-10, 2022," RBI said in a late evening statement.

In view of inflationary concerns, the Reserve Bank is likely to maintain the status quo on key policy rates in its next bi-monthly economic policy, which will be the first after the presentation of the Union Budget for 2022-23.

Experts, however, are of the opinion that RBI's monetary policy committee (MPC) may change the policy stance from 'accommodative' to 'neutral' and tinker with the reverse-repo rate as part of the liquidity normalisation process.

The next bi-monthly monetary policy will now be announced on Thursday at the end of three-day deliberations of the MPC beginning Tuesday.

