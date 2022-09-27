RBI's MPC to start 3-day meet on Wednesday, another rate hike likely3 min read . Updated: 27 Sep 2022, 08:43 PM IST
The MPC, headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, is scheduled to meet during September 28-30
The Reserve Bank of India's rate-setting panel will start its three-day deliberations on Wednesday amid expectations of another rate hike of 50 basis points to check high inflation.