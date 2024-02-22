RBI’s rate-setting panel warns against premature change in policy stance
A majority of the monetary policy committee’s members aligned with RBI governor Shaktikanta Das in voting for a status-quo on policy rates while continuing efforts to tame inflation
Five members of the central bank’s six-member monetary policy committee (MPC) warned against any premature change in policy action while embarking on the “last mile of disinflation", and voted for a status-quo on policy rates, as per the minutes of the rate-setting panel’s meeting held earlier this month.