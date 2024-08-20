The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das received an ‘A+’ rating for the 2nd consecutive year in the Global Finance Central Banker Report Cards 2024, according to a Global Finance Magazine press release on Monday, August 19. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Indian banking regulator posted on the social media platform X quoting the Global Finance Magazine report on Tuesday, August 20.

The Global Finance Magazine released the names of the central bank governors around the world who have earned "A+", "A", or "A-" in its Central Banker Report Cards for the year 2024.

The Global Finance report has been grading the central bank governors “A+" to “F" for their success in areas of inflation control, goals for economic growth of the country, stability of the nation's currency, and interest rate management since 1994, according to the official release. The report is released annually and grades central bank governors of close to 100 countries, territories and districts, as per the report.

“Central bankers have waged war against inflation over the past few years, wielding their primary weapon: higher interest rates. Now, countries around the world are witnessing the tangible results of these efforts, as inflation has dropped significantly," said Joseph Giarraputo, the founder and editorial director of Global Finance, in the report.

"Global Finance's annual Central Banker Report Cards honor those bank leaders whose strategies outperformed their peers through originality, creativity and tenacity," said Giarraputo.

Shaktikanta Das received the “A+" rating along with two other central bank governors: Christian Kettel Thomsen of Denmark and Thomas Jordan of Switzerland, as per the press release. This is Governor Das's second consecutive time receiving a positive rating.

Central bank governors who received the “A" rating in the Global Finance report were Roberto Campos Neto of Brazil, Rosanna Costa of Chile, Harvesh Kumar Seegolam of Mauritius, Abdellatif Jouahri of Morocco, Lesetja Kganyago of South Africa, Nandalal Weerasinghe of Sri Lanka, and Nguyen Thi Hong of Vietnam, as per the report.

Governors who have received an "A-" rating for the year 2024's report are Chea Serey of Cambodia, Tiff Macklem of Canada, Roger Madrigal Lopez of Costa Rica, Héctor Valdez Albizu of the Dominican Republic, Christine Lagarde of European Union, Alvaro Gonzalez Ricci of Guatemala, Perry Warjiyo of Indonesia, Richard Byles of Jamaica, Adel Al-Sharkas of Jordan, Byadran Lkhagvasuren of Mongolia, Ida Wolden Bache of Norway, Julio Velarde Flores of Peru, Eli Remolona of Philippines, Erik Thedéen of Sweden, Jerome Hayden Powell of the United States of America, as per the report.

Global Finance was founded in 1987 and has a circulation of 50,000 and readership in 193 countries and territories, according to the company.