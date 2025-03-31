RBNZ to Review Bank Capital Requirements Amid Political Pressure

(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s central bank said it will review its bank capital requirements amid pressure from the government and following the unexpected resignation of its governor.

The Reserve Bank will conduct an assessment of key capital settings and engage independent international experts to support this process, it said in a statement Monday in Wellington. The review will include looking at risk weights for residential mortgages, corporate and rural lending, and community housing, it said.

The move comes after Finance Minister Nicola Willis said she was taking advice on how to compel the RBNZ to loosen bank capital rules. Shortly before she made those comments, former governor Adrian Orr, who championed the increase in capital buffers, resigned.

The review is “unrelated to Adrian Orr’s resignation,” RBNZ Board Chairman Neil Quigley told a parliamentary inquiry into banking competition today.

Asked why the bank was undertaking a review, he said the RBNZ “has been watching what’s been going on internationally with some softening of view about capital standards, and also listening to the commentary from people within New Zealand who’ve suggested that perhaps the full implementation of the capital standards is unduly conservative.”

Willis welcomed the review, saying submissions to the banking inquiry “have raised concerns that New Zealand’s bank capital regime is too conservative, and that this is undermining banking competition, driving up the cost of lending and reducing growth in the New Zealand economy.”

“I share these concerns,” she said. “The Reserve Bank’s decision to conduct a prompt review is a good opportunity to objectively assess New Zealand’s settings and consider whether the bank’s intention to keep increasing capital requirements still makes sense.”

In 2019, the RBNZ said it would require banks to increase capital to better withstand economic shocks, with the increases implemented in steps.

Capital Requirements

Minimum capital requirements for big banks are currently 13.5% and for smaller banks 11.5%. They are scheduled to rise to 18% and 16% respectively by 2028.

The RBNZ said banks are well advanced in their plans to meet the new requirements. On average, banks’ total capital levels are currently above 16%, it said.

Accordingly, it intends to proceed with the increase scheduled for July 1, taking total requirements for big banks to 14.5% and for other banks to 12.5%.

The review will be conducted promptly to allow for any changes to be well signaled ahead of next year’s scheduled increase, the RBNZ said.

Quigley said some criticisms of the capital ratios are incorrect.

“We’ve heard the claims that our bank capital regime is unreasonably conservative and that it’s undermining competition and growth in the New Zealand economy,” he said.

“We think that at least some of the claims that have been made are incorrect, but most of the claims can be tested empirically and we consider it’s important that we respond by undertaking this assessment.”

