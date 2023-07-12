Economy
Reaching for the moon: The next Chandrayaan
SummaryThe ₹386 crore Chandrayaan-1 was successful. Its orbiter kept orbiting around the Moon for 312 days conducting experiments while its impact probe landed on the lunar surface and discovered signs of water. The ₹850 crore Chandrayaan-2’s mandate was bigger.
As Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) readies to launch Chandrayaan-3 on 14 July, Mint looks at the Chandrayaan programme, its objectives, what has been achieved so far and why there is a spurt in interest among world nations on exploring the Earth’s natural satellite.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
×