Reaching for the moon: The next Chandrayaan

What has it achieved so far?

The ₹386 crore Chandrayaan-1 was successful. Its orbiter kept orbiting around the Moon for 312 days conducting experiments while its impact probe landed on the lunar surface and discovered signs of water. The ₹850 crore Chandrayaan-2’s mandate was bigger. It involved placing the spacecraft in lower lunar orbit and soft landing a rover on the South Pole of the Moon. While the first part was successful, the lander was lost due to a software problem. India thus lost the opportunity of becoming the fourth nation in the world, after the US, Russia and China, to soft land an object in the Moon.