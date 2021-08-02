Real estate, agri bolster jobs market recovery from covid

“Traditionally, July is the month when agriculture activities in rural India are at a high because of the monsoon reaching almost all parts of the country. This is the case in 2021 as well. However, a sizable portion of the labour market working in the agriculture sector when other key sectors are not doing well hints at disguised unemployment. More people doing the same work is neither good from the productivity point of view nor from the people’s income point of view," said Arup Mitra, a professor of economics at Delhi University’s Institute of Economic Growth.