Real estate’s battle with interest rate hikes, in five charts

As the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) girds up to fight rising inflation, the rate-sensitive real estate sector is bracing to face the heat. Crippled for long by the pandemic, the sector had only just started seeing gradual recovery across key property markets. That may hit a roadblock thanks to the ongoing rate hike cycle, the first major one in a decade. Input costs were already running high, with almost 40% developers doubtful of sustaining their business in an April 2022 survey by the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI). Can they take the new challenge?