Real-Estate Doom Loop Threatens America’s Banks
Shane Shifflett ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 10 min read 06 Sep 2023, 10:41 PM IST
SummaryRegional banks loaded up on commercial real-estate loans and investments that are now a looming danger—and their exposure is more substantial than it appears.
Bank OZK had two branches in rural Arkansas when chief executive officer George Gleason bought it in 1979. The Little Rock lender today has billions of dollars in commercial real-estate loans, including for properties in Miami and Manhattan, where it is helping fund the construction of a 1,000-foot-tall office and luxury residential tower on Fifth Avenue.
