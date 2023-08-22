Received requests to test 30 models, says Nitin Gadkari at Bharat NCAP launch

Received requests to test 30 models, says Nitin Gadkari at Bharat NCAP launch1 min read 22 Aug 2023, 02:55 PM IST
Bharat NCAP is a significant step towards the government’s commitment to improve road safety by raising the safety standards of motor vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes in India, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in an official statement.
Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will launch New Car Assessment Program (Bharat NCAP) on Tuesday, August 22. Under this program, car manufacturers can voluntarily offer their cars tested as per Automotive Industry Standard (AIS) 197. It aims to provide a tool to car customers to make a comparative assessment of the crash safety of motor vehicles available in the market