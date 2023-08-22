Received requests to test 30 models, says Nitin Gadkari at Bharat NCAP launch

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will launch New Car Assessment Program (Bharat NCAP) on Tuesday, August 22. Under this program, car manufacturers can voluntarily offer their cars tested as per Automotive Industry Standard (AIS) 197. It aims to provide a tool to car customers to make a comparative assessment of the crash safety of motor vehicles available in the market {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While speaking at the launch of Bharat NCAP, Gadkari said, “Today, we have report which is given to me that request to test and certify more than 30 models of different companies under Bharat New Car Assessment Program (Bharat NCAP) has already been received. I am really happy with the response."

"This is the time when we have the highest priority for how we can save lives of the people, and road safety is the most important thing for that. Road engineering is a big problem somewhere; out total process of making detailed project report is a completely wrong methodology. We are trying our level best to educate our engineers about the types of mistakes we are repeating in road engineering," says Gadkari at BNCAP launch. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bharat NCAP is a significant step towards the government’s commitment to improve road safety by raising the safety standards of motor vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes in India, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in an official statement.

