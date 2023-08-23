Bullard: I think the Fed should get a lot of credit. Yes, there are shocks out there in the world, but the question is how do you react to those shocks? And in the ’70s, you had similar shocks and the Fed didn’t react enough or fast enough. They stopped up short, and you got a decade of high and variable inflation. This time we reacted more appropriately and more effectively, and now we’re getting the fruits of that by getting inflation down. So far, so good.