Recession 'increasingly likely' in UK: Private sector faces rapid job cuts, fuelling concerns
23 Sep 2023
Britain’s private sector companies shed workers at the fastest pace since the pandemic and the depths of the financial crisis more than a decade ago, adding to the risk of a recession.
