Recession or not, the recovery has ended
The Fed engineered this slowdown to combat inflation, a sign of how the pandemic has set back economic capacity
Whether a recession is eventually declared, the message from the latest economic data is just as sobering: The recovery is, effectively, over.
To be sure, the second-quarter decline in inflation-adjusted gross domestic product was a bit misleading. Inventory destocking explains all of the decline, as it did for the first-quarter drop in GDP. Employment is still growing.
Even so, key indicators of activity have ground to a halt. Total spending by households and businesses didn’t grow in the second quarter after averaging 6% annualized growth in the prior six quarters.
In fact, monthly data suggest consumer spending is flat or falling, especially on goods, and not just big-ticket durables. Spending on groceries is actually down over the last six months. Inflation has masked the scale of the slowdown. Consumer-goods companies such as Unilever are reporting higher revenue thanks to price increases, even as sales volumes drop. Indeed because of briskly rising prices, nominal GDP (that is unadjusted for inflation) grew a robust 8% annual rate in the second quarter.
To some extent this inflection point isn’t surprising. The recession that began with pandemic lockdowns in 2020 was the deepest and shortest on record, and the recovery that followed was exceptionally strong, quickly restoring economic output and unemployment to prepandemic levels. Thus, the recovery phase was bound to be short as well. This doesn’t mean the expansion is over: It does mean it will be much more subdued going forward.
Yet this inflection point is, for a different reason, worrisome. It isn’t a short-term blip; it was deliberately engineered by the Federal Reserve to reduce inflation. The Fed has raised interest rates this year from near zero to a range between2.25% and 2.5% and plans to raise rates further. On Wednesday Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said “We think we need" this slowdown. “We need a period of growth below potential in order to create some slack so that the supply side can catch up."
Potential refers to what total capital, labor and technology can supply without strains that add to inflation. Yet second quarter GDP was actually 2% below where the Congressional Budget Office projected it would be at this time back in January 2020. Employment is also 2% lower than it predicted, i.e. about 3 million jobs. At the same time inflation is running at a 40-year high of 9%. Taken at face value, this means potential today is lower than the pre-pandemic trend would have predicted—a sign of the damage done by events of the last two years.
A key question is how lasting that damage might be. Much of it may reflect temporary disruptions to supply brought on by the pandemic, such as shortages of semiconductors holding back production and raising prices of automobiles, or more costly energy linked to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. If and when those disruptions resolve, potential could rebound.
Other disruptions seem longer lasting. The unemployment rate is roughly where it stood in early 2020 but employment is smaller because the labor force has shrunk; as a share of the working age population, it was 62.2% in the second quarter, compared with 62.7% predicted by the CBO two years ago. The main drivers appear to be retirements, a slowdown in immigration and Covid-19. None seems likely to reverse soon.
Moreover, high vacancies and rapid wage growth suggest unemployment can’t be sustained at so low a level. Mr. Powell said Wednesday he thought the natural rate of unemployment—the level consistent with stable inflation—is “materially" higher than before the pandemic. If actual unemployment has to rise to that new natural level to bring down inflation, then a recession is likely unavoidable.
Mr. Powell, and others, hope that’s not necessary. Firms may simply eliminate open positions rather than lay off workers in response to cooling demand. People may return to the work force.
In this case, an end to a recovery need not automatically lead to a recession and an end to economic expansion. The U.S. could, instead, be in for a prolonged period of growth below its normal potential rate, which is likely under 2%. Former Fed governor Larry Meyer calls this a “growth recession." But the final result is the same: The U.S. will have a smaller and less vigorous economy than it should, because of the disruptions that the last two years have wrought.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.