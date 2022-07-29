Recession or not, the recovery has ended

Potential refers to what total capital, labor and technology can supply without strains that add to inflation. Yet second quarter GDP was actually 2% below where the Congressional Budget Office projected it would be at this time back in January 2020. Employment is also 2% lower than it predicted, i.e. about 3 million jobs. At the same time inflation is running at a 40-year high of 9%. Taken at face value, this means potential today is lower than the pre-pandemic trend would have predicted—a sign of the damage done by events of the last two years.

