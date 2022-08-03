Recession risks are mounting. Here’s why businesses are still hiring

While there are signs that the labor market has cooled in recent months, it remains unusually tight. Jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, have increased since hitting a half-century low this spring, but they remain historically low. U.S. job postings fell in June to their lowest level in nine months, the Labor Department said on Tuesday, but the total is still historically high and well above the number of unemployed people seeking work. Postings on the job site Indeed.com were 54% above prepandemic levels in late July. There are fewer workers seeking jobs than before the pandemic hit.