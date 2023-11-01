Record number of ITRs filed till October 31, 11.7% higher than last year

Record number of ITRs over 7.85 crore filed till October 31. The number of ITRs filed was 11.7% higher than last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Record number of over 7.85 crore ITRs filed till 31st October, 2023

The Income Tax Department appreciates taxpayers and tax professionals for making compliances in time, resulting in record number of filing of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) till 31st October, 2023 which was the due date for filing of ITRs(other than ITR 7), for taxpayers (not having any international or specified domestic transaction), in whose case books of account were required to be audited.

The total number of ITRs for AY 2023-24 filed till 31st October, 2023 is more than 7.65 crore, which is 11.7% higher compared to the total number of ITRs of 6.85 crore for AY 2022-23 filed till 7th November, 2022, the due date for filing such ITRs in the preceding year. Further, total number of ITRs filed in FY 2023-24 for all assessment years upto 31st October, 2023 stands at 7.85 crore, an all-time high when compared to total number of ITRs of 7.78 crore filed in FY 2022-23.

Out of the 7.65 crore ITRs filed for AY 23-24, more than 7.51 crore ITRs have already been verified. Further, out of 7.51 crore verified ITRs, 7.19 crore have already been processed till 31st October 2023 i.e. almost 96% of the verified ITRs stand processed.

31st October, 2023 was also the due date for filing of some crucial statutory forms like Form 10B, 10BB and Form 3CEB. Total number of various types of statutory forms filed upto 31st October, 2023 stands more than 1.44 crore.

During the peak filing days the e-filing portal successfully handled the traffic providing a seamless experience to the taxpayers and tax professionals for filing of Forms and ITRs. This was widely appreciated by the taxpayers and professionals on various platforms including Social Media. The support from the helpdesk was provided to taxpayers through inbound calls, outbound calls, live chats, Webex and co-browsing sessions. The helpdesk team also supported resolution of queries received on the Twitter handle of the Department through Online Response Management (ORM), by proactively reaching out to the taxpayers/stakeholders and assisting them for different issues on near real-time basis. 8 webinars related to filing of Auditable & time barring forms, Filing of ITR-3/5/6, DSC registration, Form 10B/10BB filing, etc were conducted to guide the taxpayers and tax professionals. Educational videos pertaining to the same were also uploaded on the e-filing portal.

The Department expresses its gratitude to all the taxpayers and tax professionals for their support in compliances and requests the attention of taxpayers who are yet to file the Forms and ITRs, to file them. The Department urges all taxpayers and tax professionals to continue to make tax related compliances in time.

(Surabhi Ahluwalia)

Pr. Commissioner of Income Tax

(Media and Technical Policy) &

Official Spokesperson, CBDT

