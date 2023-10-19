Record Sales and Off-Market Trades: Why Aspen’s Luxury Market Seems Unstoppable
Deals for homes priced at $30 million and above have increased exponentially since 2020, thanks to tight inventory and a building moratorium.
Michael Klein wasn’t planning to sell the Aspen house he had just built—at least not yet. Chicago-based Klein, who invests in and develops high-end properties, was getting more than $300,000 a month for the roughly 9,000-square-foot home, which made him want to hang on to it. But then he got a phone call that has become increasingly familiar among property owners in the affluent mountain community: Would he sell for the right price?