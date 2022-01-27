Mint tracker: Recovery hits Omicron hurdle in December

Launched in October 2018, Mint’s macro tracker provides a comprehensive state-of-the-economy report every month, based on 16 indicators covering four segments: consumer economy, producer economy, external sector, and ease of living. Its colour-coding—red, green and amber—is based on the performance relative to the five-year average trend. The automotive sector has been the worst hit by the global semiconductor supply crisis since mid-2021. While car sales—part of the consumer segment—rose since November, there was a drop compared to the same month two years ago. Tractor sales, often considered a proxy for rural economic recovery, grew just 1.9% annually over the last two years, the most subdued growth since the lockdown month of May 2021.