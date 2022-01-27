Mint tracker: Recovery hits Omicron hurdle in December

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The early impact of the third covid wave weakened India’s recovery trajectory in December, according to a group of high-frequency indicators compiled as part of Mint’s monthly macro tracker.
Just four of 16 indicators considered in the tracker were green. This was a notch below November. Nine indicators were red in both months, while the number of amber indicators were two in November and three in December. The third wave-induced decline in economic activity will reflect in the tracker next month.
Launched in October 2018, Mint’s macro tracker provides a comprehensive state-of-the-economy report every month, based on 16 indicators covering four segments: consumer economy, producer economy, external sector, and ease of living. Its colour-coding—red, green and amber—is based on the performance relative to the five-year average trend. The automotive sector has been the worst hit by the global semiconductor supply crisis since mid-2021. While car sales—part of the consumer segment—rose since November, there was a drop compared to the same month two years ago. Tractor sales, often considered a proxy for rural economic recovery, grew just 1.9% annually over the last two years, the most subdued growth since the lockdown month of May 2021.
Domestic airlines carried 11.2 million passengers in December, the most since February 2020. This was also just 7.1% lower (annualized) than the same month two years ago. However, travel may have been hit due to higher infections in January.
Most comparisons in the tracker are with the same month two years ago to avoid the base effect.
The producer economy segment had two indicators in green and one each in red and amber. Business confidence continued to improve at a robust pace though it has slowed with the purchasing managers’ index (PMI) at 56.4 against a near-decade high of 59.2 in November. However, there was a broad-based decline in employment numbers and firms remained choked by rising costs, reported IHS Markit, the agency that publishes PMI data.
Non-food credit extended by banks rose 6.4%, the strongest since February 2021. The rise in credit demand has even encouraged some lenders to start raising term deposit rates, Mint reported earlier.
The external sector, which includes trade and foreign exchange, has been lax for a few months, with imports outpacing exports. In December, exports recovered to a record $37.8 billion amid the Christmas season. Labour-intensive sectors such as tobacco and gems and jewellery posted their best growth in four years, indicating a gradual easing of labour market stress. But none of this could narrow the trade deficit as core imports surged. Strong core imports in the festive season could be a sign of recovering domestic demand, though it may also hint at domestic supply bottlenecks, said an ICICI Securities report on 4 January.
Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA, said the third wave could squeeze wedding demand for gold and, in turn, help the trade deficit to scale back.
The ease of living segment was in red for the eighth straight month. The headline inflation figure jumped from 4.9% to 5.6%, but that was primarily due to the base effect. Compared with the same month two years ago, inflation slowed in December. Though less than the first two waves, the third wave could still be inflationary, said analysts at Nomura, pointing to rising crude prices and a significant build-up of input cost pressures.
Real wages in rural India stayed below pre-covid levels, but the gap is narrowing. The labour participation rate, as measured by a survey by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, improved to the highest (40.9%) since August 2020.
Several indicators may see a dip in January due to curbs in some states. A business resumption index run by Nomura has saw a substantial drop due to a drop in public movement. Analysts have downgraded GDP growth projections for the January-March quarter but said the impact of the third wave will be smaller than earlier. However, with Mumbai and Delhi already past their third wave peaks, the economic hit may remain limited.
