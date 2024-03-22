Recovery in tourism, higher electronics exports to drive growth in India, South Asia: Moody's
Electronic goods, which account for 6% of India's total export value, clocked significant growth in April-January of FY24, coming in at $22.64 billion from $18.78 billion a year ago.
New Delhi: A recovery in tourism and higher electronics exports will give India and other South Asian economies an additional lift from the pandemic-induced slowdown and its aftershocks, Moody's Analytics said in a report on Friday.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message