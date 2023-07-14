‘Recovery of tax dues from gaming firms after SC order’6 min read 14 Jul 2023, 12:40 AM IST
The GST Council’s decision to clarify that online gaming platforms attract 28% GST seeks to make clear the legislative intent of the tax regime applying to these entities, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) chairperson Vivek Johri said in an interview
NEW DELHI : Goods and services tax (GST) authorities will attempt to recover the tax demands made to a few online gaming platforms, including Gameskraft Technologies Pvt. Ltd only after the Supreme Court (SC) gives its final verdict on the tax dispute, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) chairperson Vivek Johri said in an interview.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×