‘Recovery of tax dues from gaming firms after SC order’

In the case of online gaming firms, when a large tax demand is issued, it could pose financial stress on the company, given that it may not be in a position to recover from its past customers any extra tax amount to pay to the government. Also, if the company goes insolvent, the liquidation proceeds could be abysmal. Can the Centre take a pragmatic view on the retrospective application of the 28% tax on online-gaming firms?

Look, there are two parts to this. The amendment, which the GST Council has approved, makes our intention, which was always there, abundantly clear because the entry in question in Schedule 3 (of Central and State GST laws) did not specifically refer to online gaming, horse racing, to casinos. There was a doubt raised whether these activities are covered by that entry or not. The online gaming industry, in particular, had made out a case that the entry applies only to actionable claims that are generated in betting and gambling. And it was their case that because online games, in their view, did not involve betting and gambling, they were not covered. They also made that distinction between games of skill and games of chance. And they said many of these are games of skill, and therefore, the tax does not apply to them. That was not the legislative intent. The legislative intent was to cover all these activities.