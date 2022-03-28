Economic recovery had some obstacles in Feb, shows Mint tracker

In February, the ease of living section continued to be the poorest performer among all segments. Retail inflation accelerated slightly, although it was the lowest in three months compared to two years ago. Economists at Barclays expect the spike in global commodity prices to push inflation above the central bank’s target in the coming few months. Core inflation, which excludes energy and food, remained close to the upper band of the Reserve Bank of India’s inflation target. The labour participation rate, as measured by a Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) survey, was at 39.9%, the same as in January.