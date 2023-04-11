Recurrent food insecurity shocks to worsen macroeconomic situation in emerging markets: Moody’s

NEW DELHI : Higher global food prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have brought renewed focus to the issue of food security.

A report by Moody’s Investors Services has said that recurrent food insecurity shocks would worsen the macroeconomic situation in emerging markets.

“The difficulties relating to food supply shocks are greater for emerging and frontier markets, where a higher share of food in household spending combines with other vulnerabilities, such as generally higher exposure to environmental and social risks," it added.

‘’With food shocks exacerbating macroeconomic challenges and social risks, acute food insecurity will be a recurrent source of credit risk for many emerging market sovereigns, in particular those most exposed and vulnerable to physical climate risk. Global food price volatility has increased over the past two decades, with the current spike the third in 15 years,’’ said Mickaël Gondrand, Analyst at Moody’s.

According to the Moody’s, the food insecurity shocks will be a recurrent source of credit risk. The three factors will combine to keep global food security fragile and vulnerable to shocks -- rising global demand for food, exposure to geopolitical disruption, and physical climate risks.

“We expect low-rated frontier markets across Africa and the Middle East, along with parts of South Asia, to remain the most vulnerable to future food security crises. Our analysis finds Mozambique (Caa2 positive), Rwanda (B2 negative), Zambia (Ca stable), and Ethiopia (Caa2 negative) among the most exposed and vulnerable countries," it said.

The rating agency said that food price shocks exacerbate macroeconomic difficulties and social risks. Beyond their human and development costs, food crises have clear negative economic, external, fiscal and social repercussions for the most exposed and vulnerable sovereigns.

“Malnutrition and related difficulties have long-term effects on health, education, and ultimately productivity and human capital. Higher food prices can also impact government finances and the balance of payments, exacerbating macroeconomic vulnerabilities and fiscal and external imbalances. Food insecurity worsens social difficulties and can trigger social-political instability or violence," it added.

Moody’s said that the national and international policy response can only partially offset food shocks. The effective support measures and timely financing have helped reduce some of the negative social and economic costs of the current crisis. But they will not fully offset the negative credit impact for the most exposed sovereigns.

The 2022-23 food price shock will spur regional and international efforts to improve food security and supply-chain resilience. Still, weak governance and capacity constraints in many of the countries most affected, and the difficulty of maintaining longer-term international support, will hamper these policy efforts, it added.