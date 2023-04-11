Recurrent food insecurity shocks to worsen macroeconomic situation in emerging markets: Moody’s

Recurrent food insecurity shocks to worsen macroeconomic situation in emerging markets: Moody’s2 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 08:04 PM IST
The difficulties relating to food supply shocks are greater for emerging and frontier markets, where a higher share of food in household spending combines with other vulnerabilities, such as generally higher exposure to environmental and social risks, says Moody’s
NEW DELHI : Higher global food prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have brought renewed focus to the issue of food security.
