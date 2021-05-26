Red marks all over India’s economic report card

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Nine of the 16 high-frequency indicators in Mint’s monthly macro tracker were in red, or below their five-year average trend. This is not as bad as April 2020, but the outlook is more uncertain than before.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
India’s nascent economic recovery has been derailed by the second covid-19 wave even before it could gather steam. Just four of the 16 high-frequency indicators in Mint’s monthly macro tracker were in the green, or above the five-year average trend, in April.
Launched in October 2018, Mint’s macro tracker provides a monthly state-of-the-economy report based on trends in 16 high-frequency indicators across four segments: consumer economy, producer economy, external sector, and ease of living.