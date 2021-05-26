Subscribe
Home >Economy >Red marks all over India’s economic report card

Red marks all over India’s economic report card

Nine of the 16 high-frequency indicators in Mint’s monthly macro tracker were in red, or below their five-year average trend.
4 min read . 12:19 PM IST Tanay Sukumar

India’s nascent economic recovery has been derailed by the second covid-19 wave even before it could gather steam. Just four of the 16 high-frequency indicators in Mint’s monthly macro tracker were in the green, or above the five-year average trend, in April.

Launched in October 2018, Mint’s macro tracker provides a monthly state-of-the-economy report based on trends in 16 high-frequency indicators across four segments: consumer economy, producer economy, external sector, and ease of living.

