Red Sea attacks not impacting inflation despite diversion of shipping route amid soft demand
Ships are being diverted away from the nearby Suez Canal trade shortcut to the longer and more expensive route around Africa. But, the diversions are not expected to have a huge effect on inflation because they are not driven by demand
Attacks on merchant vessels in the Red Sea have delayed cargo and sent shipping costs higher, but soft demand and ample ship availability are muting the impact on inflation, analysts from Moody's Investor Service said on Thursday.
