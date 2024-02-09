Red Sea crisis may spike freight cost for corporates by 30%: Report
Working capital cycle is also likely to worsen by 15-20 days, particularly affecting agriculture and textiles industries due to ongoing trade issues amid the Red Sea crisis.
New Delhi: The ongoing disruptions along the Red Sea route may raise freight and forwarding costs for businesses engaged in international trade by 25-30%, according to India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra), a subsidiary of the Fitch Group.
