Explained | Upside risk on inflation to export woes—here's how the Red Sea crisis will impact Indian economy in FY25
The ongoing crisis in the Red Sea shipping route is putting an upside pressure on global food prices, with longer cargo travel distances and higher freight rates potentially leading to an increase in cost. The finance ministry said in its monthly economic review for February 2024 that high crude oil prices as a result of the Red Sea crisis may pose upside risks on India's inflation, economic growth and the value of merchandise exports.