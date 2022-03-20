Reduce Sugar production and increase conversion to ethanol: Gadkari

The minister said that every factory should go into B molasses. “India has promised that we will stop sugar export subsidy after December 2023. Hence, every factory should go into B molasses. Only if we discourage sugar production will we be able to get reasonable price for sugar. The government had reserved 245 crore litres for B molasses; however, only 55 crore litres or 22% has been supplied, which indicates a significant gap. Hence, this is a safe way by which sugar factories can also be saved and our economics will also be favourable due to ethanol." He added that sea-heavy molasses should be discouraged and that the industry should think of producing ethanol from broken rice as well.