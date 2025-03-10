Reeves Tells Gilt Economists She’ll Restrain UK Spending

(Bloomberg) -- UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves met with primary gilt dealers on Thursday, kicking off a new series of twice-yearly meetings amid intense ructions in global bond markets that’s led to volatility in government borrowing costs.

Reeves invited economists from so-called gilt-edged market makers to the Treasury to hear their views on the economic outlook, while assuring them that she would keep a lid on public expenditure, according to a readout of the meeting. It comes ahead of the Office for Budget Responsibility’s next set of forecasts, which will be revealed at Reeves’ spring statement on March 26, and which will show if she is still on track to meet her self-imposed fiscal rules.

The OBR assessment is a potentially tricky moment for Reeves. She’s set to unveil politically contentious cutbacks to her spending plans in order to stabilize the public finances, with the welfare budget among areas facing reductions: a sensitive point for many backbench Labour Members of Parliament. Investment in the UK’s green transition may also suffer cuts, creating a potential tension with Energy Secretary Ed Miliband.

Reeves is having to act due to the erosion of her margin for error against her primary fiscal rule that day-to-day spending should be covered by tax receipts. She left herself a historically-slim £9.9 billion ($12.8 billion) of headroom against that rule at her inaugural budget in October, a buffer which has since been eaten away by downgraded growth forecasts and higher borrowing costs.

Having to pivot so soon to a spending reduction isn’t ideal for Reeves, who painted her first budget as having brought stability back to the public finances after turmoil under the previous Conservative government. She also pledged to have only one “major” fiscal event a year. However, the spring statement is beginning to look increasingly like a vehicle for significant changes in government expenditure.

“The government is committed to bearing down on spending through efficiency and reform,” Reeves told the gilt dealers’ economists, according to the readout. She pointed to the upcoming spending review on June 11 and stressed “her unwavering commitment to the fiscal rules.”

The chancellor’s headroom was wiped out at the start of the year after gilts were hit particularly hard during a broad rise in global bond yields. Gilts subsequently recovered and have fared relatively well during another sharp rise in borrowing costs this week, but Reeves could still be forced to impose steep budget cuts on some Whitehall departments because of the weaker growth estimates from the OBR.

Preliminary rounds of the OBR forecasts showed the chancellor was on course to miss her key fiscal rule unless she made adjustments.

The Treasury already has annual consultations with both gilt dealers and investors, though they are usually attended by the economic secretary to the Treasury — a junior minister — rather than the chancellor. The fact Reeves is actively courting gilt market participants shows a step-up in the government’s engagement strategy.

At the last annual consultation in January, both investors and dealers pushed for fewer sales of long-maturity gilts.

By purchasing bonds directly from the government and selling them on, primary dealers help create a liquid market for the government’s debt. Since the 2008 financial crisis, many banks left such roles across various bond markets because it has become less profitable.

After peaking at 21 banks around a decade ago, there are now 18 official gilt dealers. Societe Generale SA and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. are among those to have left, though Bank of Montreal joined last year.

--With assistance from David Goodman.

